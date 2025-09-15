Checkpoint cop missed by a metre, police say

Photo: ODT files

Police are searching for an alleged drink-driver who they say attempted to drive into officers operating a checkpoint in Mosgiel.

The man was approaching the checkpoint in Hagart-Alexander Dr about 6pm on Saturday, when he was signalled to stop by officers.

In response, he accelerated up to an excess of 70kmh in the 50kmh zone and sped through the checkpoint, police said.

He drove at police staff and missed an officer by a metre, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man then continued past the checkpoint and on the wrong side of the road, forcing multiple oncoming vehicles to take evasive action.

‘‘We've got the number plate, and are making inquiries to identify and speak to the driver,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.