Checkpoint dodgers can't escape long arm of law

Drink-drivers and police checkpoint avoiders kept Dunedin police busy over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said on Friday evening a man attempted to avoid a police checkpoint on George St North by turning down Willowbank, but ended up at the fire station with nowhere to go.

Police caught up with the 32-year-old man who blew a breath alcohol level over the legal limit, and will appear in court.

Saturday evening saw even more checkpoint avoiders.

A man attempted to evade police by stopping short of the Castle St checkpoint while in a stolen car.

Police found the the 19-year-old man was in a stolen Volkswagen and apparently under the influence of drugs.

The man refused an impairment test and was arrested.

Around the same time at the same Castle St police checkpoint, an 18-year-old male also stopped short.

The man did not manage to avoid police, and blew a breath alcohol level over the limit.

He was issued with an under 20 infringement offence notice.

On Sunday evening, a 42-year-old man on his way to dinner turned off his lights and stopped short of a checkpoint on Taieri Rd.

He blew a breath alcohol level over the limit and was issued an infringement offence notice.

At midnight on Sunday, a 36-year-old man who was stopped on Andersons Bay Rd blew an alcohol level of 600mcg.

He has been summoned to court for drink driving.

On Saturday at 1.19pm, police stopped a 38-year-old male who was accelerating through the traffic lights at the King Edward St.

The man blew a breath alcohol level over the limit, received court summons and forbidden from driving for 12 hours.

The police checkpoint on Main Road in Green Island was also kept busy on Saturday night.

A 44-year-old male had a big night watching the rugby "with a few beers" and blew over the legal limit.

Another 44-year-old man also blew over the limit around the same time.

A 37-year-old male blew over the legal limit after having some craft beers and getting behind the wheel.

One 36-year-old man in Mosgiel had a big night at the golf club, and blew over the legal limit when stopped by police.

He will be appearing in court.

