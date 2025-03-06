Child hit by car in Brockville

A police officer talks to Hato Hone St John staff after a 10-year-old child was hit by a car in Brockville Rd yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Brockville.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Brockville Road at 3.20pm yesterday.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and rapid response unit attended the incident and one patient, in a minor condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The collision took place in the road and inquires were ongoing, a police spokesman said.