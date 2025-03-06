Child hit by car in Brockville

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Brockville.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Brockville Road at 3.20pm yesterday.
A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and rapid response unit attended the incident and one patient, in a minor condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital.
The collision took place in the road and inquires were ongoing, a police spokesman said.