Thursday, 6 March 2025

Child hit by car in Brockville

    By Laine Priestley
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A police officer talks to Hato Hone St John staff after a 10-year-old child was hit by a car in...
    A police officer talks to Hato Hone St John staff after a 10-year-old child was hit by a car in Brockville Rd yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Brockville.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Brockville Road at 3.20pm yesterday.

    A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and rapid response unit attended the incident and one patient, in a minor condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

    The collision took place in the road and inquires were ongoing, a police spokesman said.

     

     

    Advertisement