Children enjoy Easter cake class

Bonnie Mitchell (7) adds the finishing touches to an Easter cake she is decorating at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A Dunedin baking business has proven to be a hit as children filled Toitū Otago Settlers Museum’s classroom to decorate Easter cakes yesterday.

The museum hosted an Easter cake decorating class yesterday to keep children busy over the school holidays.

The workshop was led by cake-master Jessie Taylor, who established her own baking business, "Creative with Jess", early last year.

Mrs Taylor is self-taught and started the business out of a love for baking and a high demand for her skills.

"My friends asked me to do cakes for their kids ... It was a hit straight away," she said.

Yesterday, she helped pupils ice and decorate almost 100 Easter-themed cakes.

She also tutors adults, helping them make cakes in an almost seven-hour process.

Her skills were keeping her busy and she had almost 100 birthdays to cater this year, she said.