Sunday, 22 May 2022

Chilli eater keeps cool to win spot in final

    By Simon Henderson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    It takes a cool customer to hang on to your guts and not hurl while eating increasingly hot chillies.

    Eleven hardy souls chomped and choked as the crowd cheered during the New Zealand Chilli Eating Champs at The Dish cafe and bar last week.

    Flaming Sons of the South organiser and master of ceremonies Stu Dreaver said building stamina was the best way for contestants to prepare.

    "They should be heaping the sauce on to everything - hot sauce, eating chilli's, building your tolerance up."

    The rules were simple, no drinking, no leaving the stage and no throwing up.

    Stefan Johnson, of Dunedin, stays cool while eating hot peppers, winning the Dunedin round of the...
    Stefan Johnson, of Dunedin, stays cool while eating hot peppers, winning the Dunedin round of the New Zealand Chilli Eating Champs. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

    Qualified medics were available to help anyone in trouble but Mr Dreaver said they had not had any problems.

    "The thing is with chilli the body will reject it and you're pretty much right - we've got milk we've got yoghurt, we've got lots of things to help the contestants after the competition."

    After some gruelling knockout rounds Stefan Johnson, of Dunedin, managed to hold on to his nerve and stomach contents long enough to be declared the winner.

    He was looking forward to heading to the final of the New Zealand Chilli Eating Champs at Auckland brewery Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen on September 24.

    "It is on my birthday so I want to bring it back for Dunedin."

    SIMON.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz

     

    The Star
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter