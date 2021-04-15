Chipping away

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The interior of the former Cadbury factory in Dunedin is stripped out as demolition work continues on the Cumberland St landmark to make way for the new Dunedin Hospital.

The $1.4billion hospital is to be built on two inner-city blocks, and will comprise twin buildings linked by aerial bridges.

Most of the northern site has already been cleared, and work has been under way on the Cadbury site for weeks, clearing the inside of the one-time chocolate factory and bringing down some walls facing into the former courtyard.

Workers using a high-reach excavator and other equipment were yesterday sorting steel and concrete from the debris.