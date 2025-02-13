Christmas Day bridge fall death an accident

xmas_fall_death.jpg Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Photo: ODT

The death of a man who fell from a Dunedin pedestrian overbridge on Christmas Day in 2022 was an accident, a coroner has ruled.

Father-of-two Duncan Niall Gordon was 39 years old when he died after falling backwards off the bridge on December 25, 2022.

Coroner Amelia Steel's recently released findings said he died at at the scene in Jetty St of a traumatic head injury.

‘‘His death was an accident. I extend my condolences to Duncan’s family and friends.’’

Mr Gordon attended a social function at his workplace on Roberts St that day.

rbdguidgeaht.jpg Duncan Niall Gordon was 39 years old when he died. Photo: Givealittle

He left there at about 7:30pm.

‘‘Shortly after this he was observed by a motorist to be stumbling as he walked towards the pedestrian overbridge on Jetty St.

‘‘He was described as appearing to be intoxicated.’’

Ms Steel said another pedestrian in the area at the time saw Duncan attempting to sit on the handrail of the overbridge.

‘‘The pedestrian then heard ‘a loud crack like a tyre popping’ and when he looked back to where he had seen [Mr Gordon] he could no longer see him.’’

Ms Steel said the pedestrian ran to where he had last seen him and looked over the handrail.

‘‘He saw [Mr Gordon] lying on the lower ramp of the footpath directly beneath him.

‘‘The pedestrian and the group he was with went to [Mr Gordon’s] aid and called emergency services.’’

Mr Gordon died at the scene

Ms Steel accepted the police advice that there was nothing suspicious or untoward in relation to the death.

She noted Mr Gordon was seen as severely intoxicated when he left the social function, and a post mortem examination found traces of cannabis and MDMA in his system, and a high blood-alcohol reading.

"For a reason that remains unclear [Mr Gordon] attempted to sit on the railing of the pedestrian overbridge on Jetty Street and, most likely, due to his state of intoxication, has lost his balance and fallen over the railing striking his head on the footpath beneath.

"The injuries Duncan received in this fall were fatal."