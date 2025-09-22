City-wide cleanup

PHOTO: PETER DOWDEN / REPORT: RUBY SHAW

Aroha Kaikorai Valley volunteers Caroline Thomson and Paul Southworth (front) along with other volunteers add to a pile of rubbish collected during a public cleanup on Saturday.

Mr Southworth said about 35 volunteers collected rubbish from the Tilburn and Fraser’s Gully reserves during a city-wide, week-long cleanup effort organised by Keep Dunedin Beautiful.

Rubbish collected included TVs, tyres and washing machines, Mr Southworth said.