City-wide cleanup

Aroha Kaikorai Valley volunteers Caroline Thomson and Paul Southworth (front) along with other volunteers add to a pile of rubbish collected during a public cleanup on Saturday.
Mr Southworth said about 35 volunteers collected rubbish from the Tilburn and Fraser’s Gully reserves during a city-wide, week-long cleanup effort organised by Keep Dunedin Beautiful.
Rubbish collected included TVs, tyres and washing machines, Mr Southworth said.