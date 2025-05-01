Thursday, 1 May 2025

Clampdown on St Clair parking signalled

    All-day parking spaces along the Esplanade and nearby roads are earmarked to become time-restricted spaces. Photo: DCC
    The days of parking up all day for a surf at St Clair beach could be numbered.

    All-day parking spaces along the Esplanade and nearby roads are earmarked to become time-restricted spaces under a council proposal.

    The proposed restrictions, which would affect Forbury Road and Second Beach Rd, range from P5 (5-minute) to P120 (2-hour) and P240 (4-hour).

    Dunedin City Council group manager transport Jeanine Benson said in a statement the lack of restrictions had limited the amount of short-term parking available for visitors.

    “As a result, there have been numerous requests asking the DCC to reconsider the parking restrictions in the area,” she said.

    The proposal includes two bookable mobile trading spaces.

    Parking in the DCC-managed carpark overlooking the Esplanade would remain unrestricted.

    The following changes are proposed:

    Forbury Road:

    • 8 unrestricted angled spaces become P120

    • 4 unrestricted parallel spaces become P5

    Esplanade:

    • 1 unrestricted mobility park becomes P240 for consistency with other changes

    • 25 unrestricted spaces become P240

    • 1 unrestricted space becomes a variable zone, primarily for mobile trading.

    Second Beach Road:

    • 1 unrestricted space becomes a variable zone, primarily for mobile trading

    • 14 unrestricted spaces become P120 (5x existing P120 spaces remain unchanged)

    • 2 unrestricted mobility parks become P12

    Submissions are now open on the plan. - APL

     

     

     

     

     

