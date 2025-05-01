Clampdown on St Clair parking signalled

All-day parking spaces along the Esplanade and nearby roads are earmarked to become time-restricted spaces. Photo: DCC

The days of parking up all day for a surf at St Clair beach could be numbered.

All-day parking spaces along the Esplanade and nearby roads are earmarked to become time-restricted spaces under a council proposal.

The proposed restrictions, which would affect Forbury Road and Second Beach Rd, range from P5 (5-minute) to P120 (2-hour) and P240 (4-hour).

Dunedin City Council group manager transport Jeanine Benson said in a statement the lack of restrictions had limited the amount of short-term parking available for visitors.

“As a result, there have been numerous requests asking the DCC to reconsider the parking restrictions in the area,” she said.

The proposal includes two bookable mobile trading spaces.

Parking in the DCC-managed carpark overlooking the Esplanade would remain unrestricted.

The following changes are proposed:

Forbury Road:

• 8 unrestricted angled spaces become P120

• 4 unrestricted parallel spaces become P5

Esplanade:

• 1 unrestricted mobility park becomes P240 for consistency with other changes

• 25 unrestricted spaces become P240

• 1 unrestricted space becomes a variable zone, primarily for mobile trading.

Second Beach Road:

• 1 unrestricted space becomes a variable zone, primarily for mobile trading

• 14 unrestricted spaces become P120 (5x existing P120 spaces remain unchanged)

• 2 unrestricted mobility parks become P12

Submissions are now open on the plan. - APL