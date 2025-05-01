Clampdown on St Clair parking signalled

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
All-day parking spaces along the Esplanade and nearby roads are earmarked to become time-restricted spaces under a council proposal.
The proposed restrictions, which would affect Forbury Road and Second Beach Rd, range from P5 (5-minute) to P120 (2-hour) and P240 (4-hour).
Dunedin City Council group manager transport Jeanine Benson said in a statement the lack of restrictions had limited the amount of short-term parking available for visitors.
“As a result, there have been numerous requests asking the DCC to reconsider the parking restrictions in the area,” she said.
The proposal includes two bookable mobile trading spaces.
Parking in the DCC-managed carpark overlooking the Esplanade would remain unrestricted.
The following changes are proposed:
Forbury Road:
• 8 unrestricted angled spaces become P120
• 4 unrestricted parallel spaces become P5
Esplanade:
• 1 unrestricted mobility park becomes P240 for consistency with other changes
• 25 unrestricted spaces become P240
• 1 unrestricted space becomes a variable zone, primarily for mobile trading.
Second Beach Road:
• 1 unrestricted space becomes a variable zone, primarily for mobile trading
• 14 unrestricted spaces become P120 (5x existing P120 spaces remain unchanged)
• 2 unrestricted mobility parks become P12
Submissions are now open on the plan. - APL