A Class Act

(front, from left): Otago Daily Times editor Paul McIntyre, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Allied Press Ltd chief executive Grant McKenzie, pupils 1, Dominic Walsh, 2, Ben O'Sullivan (Waitaki Boys’ High School); 3, Rebecca Dorsey, 4, Holly Ross (Waitaki Girls' High School); 5, Sammy Fookes, 6, Marley King Smith (Wakatipu High School); 7, Camrin Stephen, 8, Jenna Griffin (Tokomairiro High School); 9, Samuel Kelly (Trinity); 10, Rachael Millar, 11, Lauryn Pinckney (St Peter's College); 12, Caitlin Stewart (Taieri College); 13, April Gamao (Trinity Catholic College); 14, Ryan Williams, 15, Jethro Ware (South Otago High School); 16, Luke McKerchar, 17, Danielle Andrews (Roxburgh Area School); 18, Ava Beens, 19, Zara Geddes (St Hilda's Collegiate); 20, Phillippa King (Taieri College); 21, Shreysh Adhikari, 22, Mackenzie Klemick (St Kevin's College); 23, Chloe Gray (Queen's High School); 24, Emma Kinney (Maniototo Area School); 25, Martha McAuley (Queen's High School); 26, Kassidy Pont (Maniototo Area School); 27, Jessie Winter, 28, Clarke West (Mount Aspiring College); 29, Zac Cummings, 30, Edward Finney Waters (Otago Boys’ High School); 31, Jomana Moharram, 32, Catherine Lund (Otago Girls' High School); 33, Dylan Pledger, 34, Massimo Pezzuto (King’s High School); 35, Samara Sheridan, 36, Toby Harrex (Lawrence Area School); 37, Jack Ta, 38, Cora Chapman (Logan Park High School); 39, Tyronne Bell (Kaikorai Valley College); 40, Isla Redgrave, 41, Emily Templeton (Dunstan High School); 42, Abigail Paton, 43, Ashley Robinson (East Otago High School); 44, Gabrielle le Roux, 45, Nathanael Ure (Gore High School); 46, Millar McElrea, 47, Qwenton McKenzie (John McGlashan College); 48, Abel Therakkadvath Saifudeen, 49, Mei Admiraal (Bayfield High School); 50, Paige Nicol, 51, Hannah Reid (Blue Mountain College); 52, Zoe McElrea, 53, Briar Duncan (Columba College); 54, Kaia Hutchinson, 55, Angus Drinnan (Cromwell College). Absent: (Inset) Alice Barrett (Kaikorai Valley College).
Key: