Emilio Ghosh-Novero

Despite an early setback, Emilio Ghosh-Novero has not given up on his dream to become a professional football player.

The 18-year-old won a scholarship to train at Scots College with the Wellington Phoenix when he was in year 11, but the scholarship programme was phased out and he returned to John McGlashan College in year 12.

Instead of seeing it as a setback, he was grateful to have had the opportunity.

‘‘I don’t know where I would be now without that experience.’’

He said going to Wellington and leaving his family and friends behind was difficult, but it set him up for the future.

He is planning to move to the United States to play football for a college next year.

Emilio was awarded the best drummer at the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival last year.

He loved music because it brought people together.

‘‘It doesn’t matter what age you are. It’s about just enjoying the culture you have in front of you.’’

When he did not know anyone in Wellington, it was easy for him to make friends through playing music in different bands.

His strong drive and determination to make himself and his family proud kept him motivated to do his best in sport, music and academically.

‘‘I think I’ve done well to push through the small setbacks and keep going,’’ he said.

Achievements

International Baccalaureate Diploma student; arts and culture prefect (2024); New Zealand U17 football training squad; won silver with JMC jazz band, won best drummer award at Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival (2023); National Youth Jazz Competition (2022); most promising drummer at Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival (2021).

Role models

French football icon N’Golo Kante and former New Zealand prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Hopes for the future

To play for Italian football club Juventus, spend time with family and friends and keep playing music.

Jonty Riley

Jonty Riley, 17, holds himself and others to a high standard.

‘‘I’d like to think I have a lot of respect for myself but a lot of respect for others as well.’’

His father was head boy at John McGlashan College, so he always had it in the back of his mind as well.

‘‘I always thought it would be an awesome privilege to lead my school.’’

Jonty’s focus for this year, as head boy, was to create unity and brotherhood between the junior and senior students at the school.

‘‘I didn’t want to change too much, I just wanted to bring the school a bit closer together.’’

He remembered being in year 9 and being too scared to start a conversation with some of the older students, and he wanted to change that for the next generation.

He was proud that some of the junior students felt comfortable enough to throw a ball around with him during lunch.

As a sportsman, it was about being the best he could be but also building relationships with his peers.

‘‘Everyone likes to compete and everyone likes to win but I think the friendships and brotherhood are pretty cool.

‘‘It’s an awesome space to be a part of.’’

Next year he was planning to study architecture at Victoria University of Wellington.

Achievements

Head boy (2024); lead prefect for sports and junior school (2024); 1st XV rugby; 1st XI cricket, 1st team handball; senior B basketball; water skiing Otago Champs.

Role model

All Black Richie McCaw.

Hopes for the future

Be self-employed and have time for friends and family.