Logan Park High School

David Zeng

Mathematics has always been a little bit easier than other things for David Zeng.

That probably explains why the 17-year-old is already pretty much halfway through a maths degree from the University of Otago before finishing year 13.

This year, he scored A-pluses in two second-year maths papers.

However, despite extraordinary results, exams gave him a lot of anxiety every time he sat them.

‘‘I don’t go into exams with a lot of confidence.

‘‘I try to convince myself that they’re not as important as my brain is making them out to be.’’

He just tried to prepare for them as best he could, but always had his doubts.

‘‘Sometimes I think about what mark I got before I get my results back and often my predictions are way too gloomy.’’

The experience had taught him to back himself, he said.

To relax he enjoyed playing the piano, drawing and cooking dumplings.

Although he had the opportunity to advance his maths further, he was not sure if he would. He may explore something else instead.

He said maths took a lot of mental labour.

‘‘A lot of times I find myself just walking around in circles trying to solve problems.’’

For next year, he was tossing up whether to go to university overseas or just stay in Dunedin for the convenience.

Achievements

School dux (2023); scholarship in calculus (2022); scholarships in chemistry, physics, and history (2023); A+ in University of Canterbury MATH199 (2022); MATH199 AIMS Scholarship (2022); University of Canterbury AIMS Scholarship (2022); A+ (97%) in University of Otago MATH202 Linear Algebra (2023); A+ (98%) in University of Otago MATH201 Real Analysis (2023); taking COMO204, MATH301, PHSI221; maths prefect and music prefect (2024); member of School Orchestra since year 9; participated in Race Unity Assembly (2024); NCEA Level Three with excellence endorsed (2023); NCEA Level Two with excellence endorsed (2022); NCEA Level One with excellence endorsed (2022); University Entrance (2023); tutor for scholarship calculus (2024).

Role model

Sister Cathy Zeng who was always there to give him advice.

Hopes for the future

To make the most out of the present.

Grace Fagerlund

Grace Fagerlund has always been a dramatic person.

But the world only found out after the 17-year-old started taking part in her school’s shows in year 9.

Last year she played the lead role of Joanne Jefferson in her school’s production of Jonathan Larson’s Rent.

It was the biggest crowd she had ever performed in front of at the Mayfair Theatre.

‘‘When I did it, it wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be and it was definitely a highlight I was proud of.’’

She said it gave her confidence to be able to get past her nerves in the future.

She drew from the confidence of Joanne’s character.

Joanne was a confident woman who never let anyone put her down or say ‘‘no’’ to her, Grace said.

The best part about being a part of the school shows was the camaraderie she experienced with her peers.

As head girl at Logan Park High School this year, she aspired to make sure her younger peers felt that camaraderie in their school experience.

Although she was an extroverted and vocal person, she never expected to become head girl.

Nonetheless, she enjoyed the experience learning about how things worked at her school and attending board of trustees meetings.

She was keen to take more leadership opportunities in the future.

Next year, she was planning on studying first-year health sciences and aimed to become a doctor.

Achievements

Head girl (2024); board of trustees student representative (2023-24); National Spelling Bee finalist (2021); Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival 2nd place (2024); theatresports prefect (2024); drama prefect (2024); lead in school musical (2023); Young Women in Leadership Programme (2023); NCEA level 1 excellence endorsed (2022); NCEA level 2 excellence endorsed (2023); netball senior A team (2022-24); junior netball coach (2023); kapa haka (2020-24); girls hockey A team (2020-24); ICAS distinction in English and writing (2021); ICAS distinction in writing and merit in English (2022); honours in English, fabrics, school show and netball (2023); honours in English, maths, science, drama and fabrics (2022); excellence in University of Canterbury Kiwi English Competition (2021); merit endorsed in English, drama, chemistry, calculus, physics and fabrics (2023); excellence endorsed in English and science, merit endorsed in maths, drama and fabrics (2022); Showquest 2nd place (2021); Playhouse Theatre actor (2022-24); winner of the LPHS Junior Public Speaking Competition (2020); applicant for the New Zealand Biosecurity Award (2023); Board of Trustees Award for top junior performance in cultural activities (2021).

Role models

Parents Rob and Toni Fagerlund.

Hopes for the future

To be content when she looks back on her life.