Anna Harrex

An unswerving sense of determination marks Anna Harrex as one to watch.

The Lawrence Area School student described swimming the equivalent of Cook Strait earlier this year, to raise funds for the Cancer Society, as ‘‘challenging but rewarding’’.

It was actually the second time the 17-year-old had attempted the feat at her local pool, although this time it was single-handed rather than in a team, Anna completing the entire 22km by herself.

Swimming - and sports in general - occupied much of her time and attention, Anna said.

‘‘I love PE, as it’s not just sitting in the classroom. But I enjoy all subjects, and I’m looking forward hopefully to studying to become a teacher in Dunedin next year.’’

A big part of activities for her was giving back through coaching, she said.

‘‘I’ve coached netball, swim club, and I help with kids’ programmes at my church. I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, but taking part in coaching has only helped confirm that for me.’’

She said her father - a minister - her mother, a children’s pastor, her twin sisters and her brother - a former Class Act recipient himself - were all excited to see a second Class Act grace the family mantelpiece.

She credited her school and family for giving her the confidence to try her hand at anything.

‘‘All my teachers have shown me what an impact good teaching can have on young kids. I hope that’s something I’ll be able to do too one day.’’

Achievements

Deputy head student (2023); board of trustees student representative (2022-24); Clutha District Council Youth Spirit Award (2024);

NCEA level 1 & 2 with excellence; school academic award, years 10, 11 & 12; New Zealand Area Schools Leadership Camp (2024); Outward Bound (2023); deputy house captain (2023); New Zealand Area Schools National Tournament netball and kī-o-rahi (2023-24); New Zealand Area Schools South Island kī-o-rahi (2024); senior girls swimming champion (2022-23); senior girls athletics champion (2021-23); senior multisport event champion (2022-23).

Role model

My four grandparents, who are all still alive. They’ve been so supportive all my life, and exemplify loving, kind, generous and humble.

Hopes for the future

Become a primary school teacher who makes a positive difference in the lives of young people.

Charlotte Kenny

The next generation will be in safe hands if Charlotte Kenny is anything to go by.

Inspired by her mother Eileena, who teaches on home turf at Charlotte’s own Lawrence Area School, the 18-year-old student also wants to become a teacher, and is heading to Dunedin next year for training college.

Despite occasional negative stories about education in the media, Charlotte said teaching was one of the most important vocations.

‘‘Teachers are so important for helping kids with their future. Children are the future.’’

A keen sportswoman, she has repped both regionally and nationally in two of her chosen sports.

‘‘I love kī-o-rahi. Everyone should try it.

‘‘I trialled last year to get into the national team, and we played a tournament in Rotorua last year, and Huntly last month.

‘‘Alongside netball, it’s one of my favourite sports.’’

Netball took up a good amount of her spare time. She was a defender for NZ Area Schools, and captained her school A team this year.

‘‘I’ve played since I was 5. I love getting the ball back down as a defender, and it’s a great sport for fitness and team bonding. We won the South of the South Tournament at home here in Lawrence last year, which was awesome.’’

Outside of schoolwork and sports, the industrious young woman believes in working hard for her future.

‘‘I do a lot of different after-school and weekend jobs locally. I’m definitely a people person, so I enjoy working. And it helps to save money for college next year.’’

A recent close family bereavement had demonstrated the strength of a small rural community like Lawrence.

‘‘My dad passed away recently. My family, friends and the whole community have been super supportive, so I think I’d like to come back here and teach one day.’’

Achievements

Head prefect (2024); house captain (2023); school netball A team (2021-24, captain 2024); NZ Area Schools kī-o-rahi team (2023-24) and national area schools team (2021-24); best contribution to kī-o-rahi trophy (2020-21 & 2023); NZ National Area Schools netball B team (2021-24); South Otago U16 netball (2022); South Otago netball development team (2019); year 1 & 2 netball team coach (2024); South Otago and Otago triathlon and swimming (2019); kapa haka (2020-24); drama cup (2019); citizenship award (2021); diligence award (2020-23); NCEA level 1 merit endorsement (2022); NCEA level 2 (2023); Mana Pounamu recipient (2023).

Role models

My mum, Eileena. She’s always patient and kind, and puts others first. And she’s a teacher.

Hopes for the future

To become a teacher like Mum, and maybe come back to Lawrence to teach one day.