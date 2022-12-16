Climate change prompts plans for reshaped South Dunedin

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Higher density development intertwined with parks and waterways could reshape low-lying South Dunedin as the city tries to stay ahead of climate change, Dunedin City Council documents reveal.

The South Dunedin Future work programme under way could also develop "signals and triggers" such as the frequency or severity of flooding in the suburb that would accordingly influence the work that is done to adapt to the changing climate.

Programme manager Jonathan Rowe said the team leading the joint city council and Otago Regional Council project presented high-level plans last week to about 60 people from more than 30 different engineering, planning and consultancy firms as a search for consultants with specialist technical skills to support the programme progressed.

The briefing notes Mr Rowe provided to Otago Daily Times showed decades-long incremental change to the physical environment was expected to trigger infrastructure investment and shifting land use in the suburb.

The briefing also noted that change in South Dunedin would be "continual".

"Climate change will present increasing risk for South Dunedin because of its history, geography and community," the briefing notes said.

"The aim is to develop and deliver an adaptation strategy for South Dunedin that is viable, affordable, and endorsed by [the] community."

The required work included a peer-reviewed climate-change risk assessment both for Dunedin as a whole and for the suburb alone.

The South Dunedin Future team would create a long list of adaptation options next year, and community consultation would begin the following year.

Then, in 2025, the public would have its say on a short list of adaptation options and a climate change adaptation strategy would be prepared for council approval in 2026.

An implementation plan spanning Government, local government and the private sectors would be completed about the same time.

Sea level was expected to rise 24cm to 35cm by 2050, and 60cm to 112cm by 2100, the briefing notes said.

This would increase risks from storm surge, coastal erosion and tsunamis, they said.

There would be more frequent and higher intensity rainfall.

Rising groundwater would not only contribute to less drainage and more flooding, it would increase the risk of liquefaction during earthquakes, the briefing notes said.

High groundwater could also lead to damp buildings negatively affecting human health, they said.

In response there would be incremental change to the "current mosaic of land use" in the area.

Ultimately, the suburb would have a "new urban form" with higher density development, supporting infrastructure, and more parks and waterways, they said.

Mr Rowe said an advance notice to the market was issued on the Government Electronic Tender Service on November 18 and the briefing presentation was given to interested suppliers on December 8.

He expected to issue tender documents, via Gets, in late January and interested suppliers would be able to respond.

The first technical work is expected to begin in May 2023.

This year both councils gave the cross-council work programme the go-ahead.

