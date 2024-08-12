PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Abbotsford School pupil Aurora Johnston, 8, gazes up from the snow drops at Larnach Castle yesterday.

The gardens at Larnach Castle were showing signs of spring with the grounds blanketed with a display of snowdrops. For a reduced entry, visitors could admire the mass planting of snowdrops at the castle.

Live folk and Gaelic music filled the ballroom as visitors had the option to warm up next to the fire with a glass of mulled wine.