Closure of bus stops for nine months attracts criticism

One of the closed bus stops, at the intersection of Reeves St and District Rd. PHOTO: ANDREW MORRISON

A Dunedin resident feels calling the nine-month closure of two bus stops in Roseneath temporary, treated bus users in the area "rather casually".

Part of District Rd is closed while work continues on the new cycleway between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, and this means two bus stops in Reeves St, in Roseneath, will be closed while that work is carried out.

A notice on the Otago Regional Council website says the stops will be temporarily closed for up to nine months, and directs passengers to the nearest stops on State Highway 88, in Sawyers Bay, which is about a 10-minute walk away.

Roseneath resident Andrew Parsloe said calling the bus stop changes a temporary closure treated Roseneath bus users "rather casually".

"Temporary here means for the next nine months."

The recommended alternative stop was a 10-minute walk away with a "stiff" uphill when returning from the city, he said.

"I am a vigorous walker and it is not a problem, but there are others for whom this must be a serious challenge."

Mr Parsloe said he had spoken to other residents at the bus stop who also expressed their concerns, particularly at getting to and from the stops in the evening, as there were no streetlights on the section of State Highway 88 between Roseneath and the alternative stops.

He suggested the regional council look at whether it was possible for its contractor, Downer, to open the closed section of District Rd when their work finished for the day, at least on the weekends.

Transport implementation lead Julian Phillips said the council appreciated feedback from passengers and would look at the suggested improvements with Downer.

"We acknowledge the temporary closure of bus stops in Roseneath is disruptive and we regret the inconvenience to passengers."

The council had visited the site with Downer and Ritchies to work through how best to accommodate the closure.

That involved considering alternative sites for temporary bus stops on State Highway 88 and three-point manoeuvres to turn buses around, he said.

"Unfortunately, there was no safe alternative in the area, which is why we are using the next closest existing stop."