Closures at Edgar Centre for earthquake strengthening

The Edgar Centre. Photo: ODT.

Three courts and the More FM Arena at the Edgar Centre will be closed from next week until March next year as earthquake strengthening work is carried out.

The Dunedin City Council said in a statement this morning other courts would remain open during the work, but centre users were likely to notice some extra noise and activity.

The latest work has been timed to coincide with the quietest time of the year for arena bookings.

All work was expected to be completed by early March at which time the building’s earthquake-prone classification could be lifted.

The expected cost of the entire project is about $2 million.

Strengthening of the main court area and reception was completed in June.