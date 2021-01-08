Clothes to be sent to help Fiji

Island Fresh Dunedin owner Regina Khan sorts through some of the children’s clothing that is to be flown to Cyclone Yasa victims in Fiji today. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

A Dunedin businessman is collecting and sending babies’ and children’s clothing to Fiji in the wake of Cyclone Yasa.

The category 5 severe tropical cyclone was the strongest in the South Pacific since 2016, and the fourth most intense tropical cyclone on record in the basin.

It crossed the islands between December 11-24 last year, bringing sustained wind speeds of up to 260kmh.

It killed four people, one is still missing, and villages were levelled.

Dunedin businessman Richard Hatherly has a close connection with the islands and is an honorary consul of Fiji.

He said many New Zealand organisations were helping Fijians get back on their feet by providing medical supplies, food, tents, cleaning products and building materials, but he was worried young children may be forgotten about.

He had hoped to ship large amounts of supplies using containers, but he was finding it difficult to obtain a container, let alone get it shipped out of the country.

"Time is slipping away. The containers are not going to get out in time."

He had arranged with Fiji Airways cargo and Air New Zealand to transport a large amount of children’s clothing.

"Fiji Airways has said they will fly it to Fiji for free if I can get it to Auckland, and Air New Zealand has given me a good rate to get it from Dunedin to Auckland."

Mr Hatherly hoped to send about 100kg of shoes and clothing for 0- to 6-year-olds today.

"A hundred kilos only goes so far, but it does make a huge difference for little ones.

"Good quality clothing will last many, many hand-me-downs in Fijian families.

"If we don’t do this, many children would end up going to school naked."

He said today’s clothing flight was a test run, and if he could pull it off, he would try to get some more on the plane next week.

He was now calling on Dunedin residents who had small children’s clothing to give away to drop it off at the Island Fresh Dunedin shop in Prince Albert Rd as soon as possible.

"Any donations would be gratefully accepted.

"Things that don’t arrive in time for the next flight will go on a shipping container when it becomes available."