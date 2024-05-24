Cold, windy weekend in store for South

A strong wind watch has been issued for coastal Dunedin and Clutha for the weekend, while a cold front is expected to drop snow to parts of the South.

MetService says parts of the country are in for several days of blustery, southwesterly winds which will bring chilly temperatures, showers, large waves and snow.

The forecaster's strong wind watch is for 21 hours from 3pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Winds are expected to get close to severe gale, especially in more exposed areas.

MetService said isolated showers would become more persistent in Southland and Clutha from Saturday evening, and snow could lower to 500 metres.

Most people can expect below average temperatures and those in breezy regions should expect wind chill.