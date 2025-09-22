Collecting rubbish to help the homeless

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

King’s High School students Sam Moore (left), 17, and Charlie Heller, 18, pick up rubbish outside Woolworths Dunedin Central yesterday.

King's Old Boys' Association president Chris George said the students picked up litter from public places around the city to raise money for the Dunedin Night Shelter.

They were hoping to match their efforts from last year and raise at least $1000 while filling an entire skip with litter.