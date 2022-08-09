Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Collision with a power pole leads to transformer fire

    By Oscar Francis
    Firefighters from Outram Volunteer Fire Station use dry powder to extinguish a transformer which...
    Firefighters from Outram Volunteer Fire Station use dry powder to extinguish a transformer which caught fire after a car knocked over a pole in Nichols Rd. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Emergency services responded to a one-car crash yesterday on the outskirts of Mosgiel that caused a power pole to catch fire.

    A police spokesman said officers were called to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete power pole in Nichols Rd, Momona, about 3.20pm.

    Station Officer Peter Watkins, of Outram Volunteer Fire Station, said the woman who was driving lost control on the gravel.

    She was "a bit sore" and was taken by a St John ambulance to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

    The power pole was knocked down in the crash and was lying across the road.

    It was on fire when the crew arrived and they quickly got it under control using fire extinguishers as there was a risk it could have spread to nearby vegetation, SO Watkins said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

