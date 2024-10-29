Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Colour in the hills

    A bumble bee investigates a flower outside Knox College.
    Flowers in full bloom on the front lawn of a Dunedin house.
    A passerby admires a row of flowering plants in Rockside Rd on Friday as spring flowers fill...
    Rhododendrons bloom at Knox College.
    Flowers decorate the front garden of a George St home.
    Dunedin is covered in colour  as the city’s rhododendrons and azaleas flower prolifically, following a long winter. 

    Dunedin's equable climate is well suited to rhododendron culture.

    Many different types thrive in its loess and basalt-derived soils.

    The Dunedin Botanic Garden is home to 2221 rhododendrons in the upper garden's Rhododendron Dell — 128 different species, including 223 named hybrids and 518 unnamed hybrids.

    ODT photographer Stephen Jaquiery has captured some of the colour in this series of photographs.

     

     

