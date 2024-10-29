Colour in the hills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin is covered in colour as the city’s rhododendrons and azaleas flower prolifically, following a long winter.
Dunedin's equable climate is well suited to rhododendron culture.
Many different types thrive in its loess and basalt-derived soils.
The Dunedin Botanic Garden is home to 2221 rhododendrons in the upper garden's Rhododendron Dell — 128 different species, including 223 named hybrids and 518 unnamed hybrids.
ODT photographer Stephen Jaquiery has captured some of the colour in this series of photographs.