Colour in the hills

Dunedin is covered in colour as the city’s rhododendrons and azaleas flower prolifically, following a long winter.

Dunedin's equable climate is well suited to rhododendron culture.

Many different types thrive in its loess and basalt-derived soils.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden is home to 2221 rhododendrons in the upper garden's Rhododendron Dell — 128 different species, including 223 named hybrids and 518 unnamed hybrids.

ODT photographer Stephen Jaquiery has captured some of the colour in this series of photographs.