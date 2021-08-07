Community board happier with Truby King Reserve consultation

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Lack of local input into the way Seacliff’s Truby King Reserve is managed could soon be remedied.

The community was informed of development plans and consulted about the planned maintenance programme at a late stage, Waikouaiti Coast Community Board member Andy Barratt said.

He was now reasonably satisfied that their concerns would be listened to.

‘‘We’ve been happy with the engagement through the remainder of the process,’’ Mr Barratt said.

The reserve is at the site of the former Seacliff asylum and features forest and areas that can be used for recreation and walking.

Plans put forward included marking out the footprint of the hospital that once stood there, adding a car park, upgrading the tennis court, re-establishing the cricket ground for informal use, creating loop tracks and setting up a picnic and barbecue area.

However, calls for better maintenance of plants and gardens were a prominent theme of public submissions.

Several speakers at a Dunedin City Council hearing in April were frustrated a draft plan produced by consultants was largely missing their input.

Truby King Reserve committee chairman Alex McAlpine said the committee had discussions with a council working party, but ‘‘almost none of this effort is reflected in the proposed plan’’ and community board chairman Alasdair Morrison said the neglected state of the Enchanted Forest was a disgrace.

The hearing resumed and concluded last week and an adjusted plan is to go before city councillors in September.

Changes to the draft have not yet been made public.

Mr Barratt said the previous plan had a clear reference to local involvement.

The draft of the new plan included nothing about community engagement, he said.

Mr Barratt was now ‘‘quite happy with the direction that seems to have been taken’’.

