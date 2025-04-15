Concern teacher scheme to be axed

Vicki Nicolson. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago principals are worried a scheme that helps teachers collaborate could be on the chopping block.

The future of the $130-million-a-year Kahui Ako programme, created by a National-led government in 2014 to reduce competition and improve student achievement, is in doubt according to a report leaked to RNZ.

In the report, Minister of Education Erica Stanford said the funding would be reallocated to support children with disabilities.

Otago principals said the scheme was hugely beneficial to the schools involved.

Otepoti Ki Te Raki, Community of Learning Dunedin is a collaboration of 12 primary and secondary schools, eight early childhood centres and the Otago Polytechnic.

Community leading principal Vicki Nicolson is a fan of the programme because it enables educational institutions to work together to offer professional development for teachers and make transitions easier for students between different levels of education.

"It’s about knowing what happens at each step for our learners."

In the curriculum space, teachers could share knowledge about what worked in their classrooms, she said.

If the Kāhui Ako programme was axed, there would be a gap in professional support offered to teachers.

"We don't know what the government will do with the money.

"I know that they are talking about learning support and no-one would argue that our little people and classroom teachers need support for their learners, but that shouldn't come at the cost of support for teachers in their classrooms."

The Dunedin Catholic Schools Kāhui Ako, which included nine schools, co-leader Kate Nicholson said she was worried opponents of the programme were those from schools who missed out or chose not to be a part of it and therefore did not experience the "huge benefits" that could be gained from it.

"I do not agree with the statement that there have not been improved learning outcomes from this programme.

"It depends what you are measuring.

"Every kāhui [community] has had different objectives and is measuring different outcomes."

She said the nine Catholic schools had improved outcomes in literacy and numeracy in the time the programme had been in place.

Cromwell-based Nga Awanui Kāhui Ako former lead and Goldfields School principal Anna Harrison said schools would lose a lot if the programme was axed.

Being a part of the programme led to the Highlands Motorsport Park and the Tony Quinn Foundation providing funding for its community to collectively share a social worker in schools.

However, she said the RNZ report did not come as a surprise.

"I think it's been on the cards for a little while ... I think that this is something that has been coming.

"I can see why as a minister you might be looking at it and going, is there a better way that I can spread this money in an equitable way across all schools to do the same job."

— additional reporting Ruby Shaw

