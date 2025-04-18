Plea for Ross Creek sightings of missing Dunedin woman

Heather was last seen at her home in Maori Hill around 2:30pm. Photo: NZ Police

Police are continuing to search for a 75-year-old Dunedin woman missing since yesterday afternoon.



Heather was last seen at her home in Maori Hill about 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police now believe she may have been in the Ross Creek area and are seeking information from anyone in the area at the time.

"It’s unclear what she may have been wearing, but possibly a green knitted cardigan and beige sandshoes," police said.

There are concerns for her welfare and police asked anyone who may have seen Heather to call 111 and quote event number P062274708.