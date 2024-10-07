Conserve water notices lifted

Photo: Getty Images

Water conservation notices for Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury) and Otago Peninsula areas have been lifted after last week's heavy rain.

A precautionary boil water notice remains in place for the West Harbour (Ravensbourne, Maia, Roseneath, Port Chalmers, Deborah, Carey’s, and Sawyer’s Bays, but not St Leonards), the Dunedin City Council advised in a social media post late this afternoon.

Residents in all of the West Harbour, including St Leonards, should continue to conserve water.

Drinking water tanks are available along the West Harbour, with a new one placed in Ravensbourne.

A Level 1 water restriction for Outram remains in place.

Information on conserving water can be found at dunedin.govt.nz/services/water-supply/saving-water-tips

The rest of Dunedin city is not on any water boil, conservation or restriction notices.