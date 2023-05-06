Constables keen to make a difference

Constables (from left) Ayla Walker, Cameron Brookes and Henry Bird, who all recently graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College as part of wing 364, are pleased to be joining the ranks of police in the Southern district. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Three of Dunedin’s newest police officers say they are excited to get started helping their community, as part of a surge of officers to the city.

Constables Ayla Walker, Cameron Brookes and Henry Bird have been on the beat around Dunedin since the start of April, all having graduated from wing 364 on March 30.

They are three of 22 new officers set to join the ranks of Dunedin police after graduating from the Royal New Zealand Police College between the end of March and July.

It is the biggest concentrated influx of new officers to the city in some years.

Const Walker was originally from Nelson but had lived in Dunedin for the past five years and had studied vet nursing while waiting to be accepted into the police, as the recruitment process could take a long time and it was important to stay busy.

While it was something of a cliche, she wanted to join the police because she wanted a job where she could feel a sense of accomplishment from helping her community, Const Walker said.

Const Brookes was originally from Canterbury and had also been in Dunedin for the past five years, where he had worked as a store manager at Animates.

So far, being a police officer had been an amazing experience and he was quick to answer when asked how he was finding it.

"Ka pai — I love it," he said.

He had particularly enjoyed having a support network of people who were good to be around, Const Brookes said.

Const Bird hailed from Wānaka but had been in Dunedin for the past few years.

He had a background in manufacturing and hospitality.

Like his wing-mates, he encouraged anyone who wanted to apply not to put it off, as the process could take some time.

"You’ve got plenty of time to think about it," Const Bird said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said all the new constables would spend a fortnight doing road policing and a month doing general frontline duties before properly starting their probationary period, which would last about two years.

It was pleasing to see that policing was still a desirable career option and having more officers out on the street and responding to calls would be positive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"They’ll be working with the common goal of safer communities together," Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz