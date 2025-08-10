Sailor and broadcaster Peter Lester dies

After competing, Peter Lester became a sailing commentator at the 1992 America's Cup and went on to become a well-regarded voice for the sport. Photo: LinkedIn

The New Zealand yachting fraternity is mourning the death of decorated former sailor and broadcaster Peter Lester. He was 70.

Lester's death was confirmed by the New Zealand Sailing Team in a social media post which honoured the legacy of one of the most beloved and familiar identities in the sport.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Lester - world-class sailor, Olympic coach, and one of the most loved and respected voices in sailing," the post read.

"Peter's knowledge, generosity, and infectious enthusiasm inspired generations - from his triumphs in the America's Cup, Admiral's Cup and beyond, to his brilliant and insightful commentary.

"He was a true original and a great friend to our sport. Our thoughts are with his wife Susie, his children and grandchildren, as well as all who knew him."

The New Zealand Herald reported Lester died on Friday after having suffered a heart attack a week earlier.

Lester first rose to fame in 1977 as a world champion in the OK Dinghy class in home waters off Takapuna Beach and was named New Zealand yachtsman of the year for his achievement.

He began a long association with the America's Cup - on and off the water - in 1988 when he was a tactician on board the failed New Zealand big boat KZ1 challenge which failed to wrest the Auld Mug off United States defenders Stars and Stripes.

Lester went on to take up a number of roles for a variety of America's Cup syndicates and his versatility was always obvious in multiple Olympic classes and one-off races around the globe.

Notably he was victorious three times at the famed One Ton Cup regatta for 6m dinghies.

He took up a formal role as a sailing commentator at the 1992 America's Cup and went on to become a well-regarded voice for the sport - his analysis renowned for its clarity and ability to explain a sport not familiar to many listeners and viewers.

Along with race caller Peter Montgomery, Lester's voice is closely associated with Team New Zealand's triumphant period of success in the America's Cup over the last 30 years.