Italians retain mixed doubles title

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori walked away with a $1.7 million prize. Photo: Getty Images

Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have retained their mixed doubles title at the US Open in a reimagined format drawing some of the top singles players.

They overcame Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3 5-7 10-6 at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

The defending champions, who needed a wild card entry into the competition that prioritised singles rankings, relied on their veteran experience to outfox the Polish-Norwegian duo.

The packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered wildly as Vavassori clinched it with a lethal forehand and the pair walked away with a $US1 million ($NZ1.7 million) prize.

Organisers have tested a novel format for the competition this year, hosting it during the week before the main singles draw with eight entries based on combined singles rankings of players and eight wild cards.

The main draw begins on Monday, August 25.