Corstorphine death: man charged with murdering girl

A police cordon surrounds a property in Clermiston Ave, Corstorphine, where a person was found dead on Saturday. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl in Corstorphine.

Police confirmed this morning the man had been charged and would appear before the Dunedin District Court today.

The accused was known to the victim and police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the death, they said.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 9.30am on Saturday and police and forensic staff were at the Clermiston Ave property throughout the weekend.

A cordon protecting the crime scene had been established since the death was classified as “explained”.

A member of the public told the Otago Daily Times a St John ambulance had been at the address and that police had searched nearby properties.