Councillors push petition at hospital forum

Dunedin city councillors made their presence felt outside a public forum on the progress of the new Dunedin Hospital at Tūhura Otago Museum today.

Councillors were dressed in t-shirts brandishing the slogan "they save, we pay" and handed out petitions against cuts to the hospital build's budget at the museum entrance.

Councillor Marie Laufiso outside Tūhura Otago Museum. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Several Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand speakers are due to present an update on the build.

The auditorium appeared to be about half-full ahead of Local Advisory Group chairman Pete Hodgson's opening remarks.

Attendees ahead of the new Dunedin Hospital public forum. Photo: Craig Baxter

The Government has been facing an enduring backlash since it announced late last year a $200 million cost escalation would be dealt with by boosting the project budget by $110 million and achieving "savings" of $90 million related to the design.