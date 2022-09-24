Councils close most services for Queen

Most council services across the regions will be closed on Monday as New Zealand marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



A state memorial service will be held at 2pm and will begin with a national minute of silence in remembrance of the late monarch.

A one-off public holiday has been declared, prompting many businesses and services to close for the day.

In Dunedin, all council public facilities will be closed, including the Civic Centre, Moana Pool, libraries and the book bus service.

Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden and the Dunedin Public Art Gallery will also be closed, and Olveston Historic Home will not be holding tours.

Both the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic will be closed.

Tuhura Otago Museum and all its business units will also close.

Larnach Castle will remain open.

Kerbside rubbish collection will continue as normal and the Green Island landfill will be open.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said no council-organised events were planned for Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, but a civic memorial service would be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on October 2.

Condolence books would not be available on Monday, but would remain at the Civic Centre reception, Dunedin City Library and the Mosgiel Library and Service Centre until the end of the month for people to sign.

All Central Otago District Council facilities would be closed, including the Ranfurly and Roxburgh i-Sites.

In the Queenstown Lakes district, all council offices, libraries and recreational facilities will be closed.

Chief executive Mike Theelen said it was a chance for people to mourn the Queen.

‘‘I know many people are feeling a sense of loss at the present time. It is therefore fitting that we take time to reflect on Her Majesty’s more than 70 years’ service to Aotearoa New Zealand and the rest of the Commonwealth,’’ he said.

In the Clutha district, the Catlins Information Centre will remain open from 9am-4pm.

All library and council services and facilities would be closed but wheelie bin collections would continue as normal.

The Gore District Council said all its facilities would be closed on Monday.

All Southland District Council offices and libraries would also be closed, but wheelie bin collection would operate as normal. The district transfer stations would be open.

In the Invercargill area, the State memorial service will be screened at the Civic Theatre at 2pm on Monday.

The Civic Administration Building, Bluff Service Centre and Invercargill City Libraries and Archives would be closed. He Waka Tuia would be open from 11.30am-2.30pm. Splash Palace will be open from 9am-5pm.

In the Waitaki district, council offices, Oamaru Opera House, libraries and aquatic centre would all be closed.

The Waitaki Museum & Archive would be open from 10am-12.30pm and the Forrester Gallery from 1.30pm-4pm.

A Waitaki memorial service for the Queen will be held at the Oamaru Opera House from 9am today.