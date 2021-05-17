Countdown stabbing victims thank public for 'support and aroha'

Countdown staff comfort each other as a stabbing victim is rushed to an ambulance outside the central Dunedin store last week. Photo: Christine O'Connor.

The victims of the Dunedin Countdown stabbing have thanked the community for their support.

Three people remain in Dunedin Hospital today following last Monday's stabbing at the Countdown Central Dunedin store. A fourth victim was discharged from hospital on Friday.

In a statement via police today, the victims passed on their thanks and gratitude for the support they have been shown over the past week.

''The four victims have received messages of support from both the wider Dunedin community and around New Zealand.

''As they come to terms with what happened and begin to heal both physically and mentally, this support and aroha has been greatly appreciated.''

They requested privacy going forward.

The 42-year-old man arrested over the stabbings appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday last week facing four charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown.

The defendant, who was also briefly hospitalised before being discharged on the night of the attack, appeared in the dock wearing a white cover-all garment, bare-footed with a white plaster on his right forearm.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to appear in the High Court at Dunedin next month.

Countdown Dunedin Central had a “soft opening” on Thursday and has been operating on shorter trading hours (8am to 9pm) as staff adjust.