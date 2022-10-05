Court building evacuated

The Dunedin District Court had to be evacuated this afternoon but it was a false alarm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the alarm activation was due to a fault with a detector about 1.30pm.

Dunedin Central Senior Station Officer Pete Douglas said the evacuation was completed after firefighters arrived.

At the time of the incident people in the building heard a clunk and a bang.

There was no indication as to the cause of the incident, but it was probably electrical and would be investigated by the suppliers, he said.

Four appliances attended.

