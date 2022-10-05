Wednesday, 5 October 2022

2.19 pm

Court building evacuated

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The Dunedin District Court had to be evacuated this afternoon but it was a false alarm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the alarm activation was due to a fault with a detector about 1.30pm.

    Dunedin Central Senior Station Officer Pete Douglas said the evacuation was completed after firefighters arrived. 

    At the time of the incident people in the building heard a clunk and a bang.

    There was no indication as to the cause of the incident, but it was probably electrical and would be investigated by the suppliers, he said. 

    Four appliances attended.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement