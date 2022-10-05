Court building evacuated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Dunedin District Court had to be evacuated this afternoon but it was a false alarm.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the alarm activation was due to a fault with a detector about 1.30pm.
Dunedin Central Senior Station Officer Pete Douglas said the evacuation was completed after firefighters arrived.
At the time of the incident people in the building heard a clunk and a bang.
There was no indication as to the cause of the incident, but it was probably electrical and would be investigated by the suppliers, he said.
Four appliances attended.