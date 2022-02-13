Covid case in Musselburgh School community

Dunedin's Musselburgh School. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin school has confirmed a Covid-19 case within its community.

All year 5 and 6 pupils at Musselburgh School have been identified as close contacts and health authorities have asked families to get them tested.

The pupils, as well as unvaccinated household members, have been instructed to isolate for 10 days.

The school will remain open for year 1 to 4 pupils.

"It has been confirmed that there is a positive Covid-19 case in our school community," principal Rob Taylor said an email to whanau today.

The school had been working alongside the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education this morning, Mr Taylor said.

"The health and wellbeing of the children, staff and community of Musselburgh School is a top priority."

Unvaccinated household members of year 5 and 6 pupils, including children, are advised to stay at home until the pupil receives a negative day 5 test.