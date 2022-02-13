Sunday, 13 February 2022

Covid case in Musselburgh School community

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin's Musselburgh School. Photo: Google Maps
    Dunedin's Musselburgh School. Photo: Google Maps
    A Dunedin school has confirmed a Covid-19 case within its community.

    All year 5 and 6 pupils at Musselburgh School have been identified as close contacts and health authorities have asked families to get them tested.

    The pupils, as well as unvaccinated household members, have been instructed to isolate for 10 days.

    The school will remain open for year 1 to 4 pupils.

    "It has been confirmed that there is a positive Covid-19 case in our school community," principal Rob Taylor said an email to whanau today.

    The school had been working alongside the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education this morning, Mr Taylor said.

    "The health and wellbeing of the children, staff and community of Musselburgh School is a top priority." 

    Unvaccinated household members of year 5 and 6 pupils, including children, are advised to stay at home until the pupil receives a negative day 5 test. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter