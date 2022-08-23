Crash after trailer comes off car

Emergency services at the scene near Waihola this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

A trailer came off the car that was towing it then hit another car which crashed off the road near Waihola late this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the incident near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Taieri Ferry Rd about 5pm.

Two people were in the car which was hit.

A witness at the scene said the trailer had come off a car, and both it and the car it hit had ended up in a ditch beside the highway.

The occupants of the crashed car appeared to have "pretty minor" injuries, the witness said, but they were visibly shaken.

They were able to get out of the vehicle unaided.

Police this evening confirmed two people had sustained minor injuries.

Crews from St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended.