Crash barrier 'does its job'

A car travelling downhill bounced across the road after smashing into a crash barrier in the Dunedin suburb of Kew this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash in Easther Crescent around 2.20pm.

It is believed nobody was seriously injured.

The crash barrier can be seen on the left. Photo: Oscar Francis

A witness said she heard the car coming down the hill and when she looked up, the sedan was rolling back across the road from where it appeared to have hit a barrier on the opposite side of the road.

Both occupants were out of the car and appeared to be fine.

Photo: Oscar Francis

Crashes were not uncommon on the street, and the barrier had clearly done its job since it was installed, the witness said.