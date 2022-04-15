Crash driver nearly four times over limit: police

Photo: RNZ

An intoxicated 21-year-old driver involved in an early-morning crash in Dunedin was found to be nearly four times over the legal limit, police say.

Sergeant Aaron Burges said the woman rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of Great King St and Howe St at 12.14am today, causing extensive damage to her car and minor damage to the other.

When breath-tested, she returned a result of 894mcg, he said.

"Nearly four times the legal limit. This is a timely reminder for drivers over the long weekend to be responsible around alcohol and have an alternate plan for getting home after socialising with friends."

The woman is facing charges of careless driving and excess breath alcohol.

Meanwhile, an overnight police alcohol checkpoint resulted in 371 drivers being tested with no positive results, showing most people are complying and making good decisions around drinking and driving, Sgt Burgess said.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said police were focused on keeping southern roads safe for everyone as they head away for their Easter weekend with family and friends this year.

"Our frontline staff will be highly visible on the roads and people should expect to see us out and about, continuously changing deployment locations, and covering all parts of our roading network."

- ODT Online