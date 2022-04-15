Friday, 15 April 2022

9.38 am

Crash driver nearly four times over limit: police

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    An intoxicated 21-year-old driver involved in an early-morning crash in Dunedin was found to be nearly four times over the legal limit, police say.

    Sergeant Aaron Burges said the woman rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of Great King St and Howe St at 12.14am today, causing extensive damage to her car and minor damage to the other.

    When breath-tested, she returned a result of 894mcg, he said.

    "Nearly four times the legal limit. This is a timely reminder for drivers over the long weekend to be responsible around alcohol and have an alternate plan for getting home after socialising with friends." 

    The woman is facing charges of careless driving and excess breath alcohol.

    Meanwhile,  an overnight police alcohol checkpoint resulted in 371 drivers being tested with no positive results, showing most people are complying and making good decisions around drinking and driving, Sgt Burgess said. 

    Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said police were focused on keeping southern roads safe for everyone as they head away for their Easter weekend with family and friends this year.

    "Our frontline staff will be highly visible on the roads and people should expect to see us out and about, continuously changing deployment locations, and covering all parts of our roading network."

    - ODT Online 

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter