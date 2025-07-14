Frustration reveals driving issues

Frustration over an empty petrol tank has revealed one man's questionable activities.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Mornington Rd at 10.45pm on Saturday after reports of a man kicking a Toyota Corolla.

‘‘It turns out the 39-year-old male was the owner of the vehicle.

"It had run out of petrol, so he was frustrated and taking his frustration out on the vehicle.’’

The driver failed an impairment test and police were waiting for the results of his blood sample, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was also spoken to about two petrol drive-offs.

‘‘The vehicle also didn't have a warrant of fitness since 2020 and he had his 10-year-old daughter in the car at the time too,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.