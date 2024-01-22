Crashed car 'magically' rolled down hill

The man's car 'magically' rolled down Duncan St. Photo: Google

Magic was in the air for one Dunedin man who told police his car mysteriously managed to crash into another vehicle all by itself.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said on Saturday about 1am, a 20-year-old man called police to say his car had ‘‘magically’’ rolled down a hill in Duncan Street, City Rise, and hit another vehicle.

Officers checked over his vehicle and quickly found his engine was still warm.

The man then underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 798mcg.

He then requested blood to be taken.

His licence was suspended and a court summons was pending.

Snr Sgt Bond said police also responded to a crash in Pitt St at 2am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old was speeding when he lost control of his silver double cab ute and ploughed through a fence.

The teen then fled the scene and was located by officers a short time later.

The 18-year-old refused to undergo breath testing procedures and also refused officers' requests for blood.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, and will appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy attempted to stop short and avoid a checkpoint set up in Queens Gardens.

An officer went over to speak to the teen who was allegedly intoxicated and forbidden from driving.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol result of 714mcg.

His vehicle was impounded and due to this being his third and subsequent offence, he was arrested and released on bail conditions.

