Water red alert issued at Macandrew Bay

Macandrew Bay beach. File photo: Gerard O'Brien

The Otago Regional Council has issued a water quality red alert, advising people not to swim in Macandrew Bay.

A social media post last night warned people not to use the water for any recreational activities until the alert is lifted.

Results from summer water quality monitoring show elevated levels of Enterococci bacteria, which indicates higher levels of fecal material.

Further testing will be carried out.

— APL