Sunday, 14 June 2020

Crews battle house fire in Concord

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Firefighters are battling to contain a house fire in Dunedin.

    The house, on the corner of Mulford St and Davies St in Concord, was reported to have caught fire at 11.36am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    The fire was "very visible'' to firefighters as they made their way to the property, and they found it well involved upon arrival.

    A firefighter stands in front of the smoking remains of the house. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A firefighter stands in front of the smoking remains of the house. Photo: Peter McIntosh

    Four fire trucks were at the scene, and a fire investigator was en route. 

    A black pillar of smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Maia.

     

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter