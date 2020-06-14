Crews battle house fire in Concord

Firefighters are battling to contain a house fire in Dunedin.

The house, on the corner of Mulford St and Davies St in Concord, was reported to have caught fire at 11.36am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire was "very visible'' to firefighters as they made their way to the property, and they found it well involved upon arrival.

A firefighter stands in front of the smoking remains of the house. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Four fire trucks were at the scene, and a fire investigator was en route.

A black pillar of smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Maia.