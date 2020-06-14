Crews battle house fire in Concord

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The house, on the corner of Mulford St and Davies St in Concord, was reported to have caught fire at 11.36am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
The fire was "very visible'' to firefighters as they made their way to the property, and they found it well involved upon arrival.
Four fire trucks were at the scene, and a fire investigator was en route.
A black pillar of smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Maia.