Crews battle Old Brighton Rd garage fire

Firefighters are battling a well-involved garage fire in Dunedin this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to Old Brighton Rd at 12.35pm.

A single garage, about 7m by 8m in size, was well-involved upon arrival.

Three crews from Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Roslyn remained at the scene at 1.30pm.

There were no reports of any injuries and the fire had not spread to any other structures, the spokesman said.