Crews rescue person from rolled vehicle

Emergency services at a vehicle roll over on Mount Grand Road about 4.45pm on Monday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Emergency services work at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Mount Grand Rd in Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the crash about 4.39pm.

A person had become trapped in their vehicle after it rolled. ‘‘There was one person trapped, so our crews had to use their rescue equipment to extricate that person.’’

Crews from Roslyn and Lookout Point attended, he said. St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries. Police also attended.

A person was taken to hospital following a crash in South Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash in Bay View Rd, near Cashel St, about 3.40pm.

No further details were available, she said. Ms Campbell said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.