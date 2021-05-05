Wednesday, 5 May 2021

8.50 am

Crews tackle blaze in university building

    By Daisy Hudson
    Crews from Dunedin Central, Willowbank, and Roslyn were called to deal with the fire at the College of Education. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Crews from Dunedin Central, Willowbank, and Roslyn were called to deal with the fire at the College of Education. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Firefighters are battling a blaze in the roof of a University of Otago building this morning.

    Four crews from Dunedin Central, Willowbank, and Roslyn were called to the College of Education auditorium in Union St at 8.25am.

    Upon arriving and seeing smoke, they called for additional resources from Dunedin Central, including the command unit.

    A fire in the roof was located and had been "knocked down'', a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Firefighters were now using an aerial appliance to access the roof.

    People were asked to avoid the area, as the road was blocked from Harbour Tce to Anzac Ave.

    Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

