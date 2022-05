Tialoren Topping. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A woman who acted as an accessory to a Dunedin homicide has been jailed for 13 months.

Tialoren Topping (48) appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning where Justice Rob Osborne sentenced her and suppressed all the facts of the case.

A jury trial for another woman linked to the case is due to take place next year.