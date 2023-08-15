Alleged burglar caught hiding loot in abandoned house

An alleged burglar attempted to dump his stolen goods in an abandoned house for safekeeping, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Mitchell Ave in Maryhill at 1pm yesterday after a neighbour called about a man entering the abandoned house on the street.

The neighbour witnessed the 54-year-old man carrying a handful of boxes into the abandoned property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police located the man and arrested him.

Police said he had previously entered another house and taken property.

He was charged with burglary and will appear in court at a later date.

