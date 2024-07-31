Alleged cat burglar caught with loot in car

A black cat proved a bad omen for a burglar caught with his ill-gotten loot south of Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle along the Milton Highway at 4.30pm yesterday.

Inside was a 44-year-old man who was wanted for a burglary on Sunday in Temuka between the hours of 2.50pm and 3pm.

In the incident, the man pulled up to a Temuka trade store in the same vehicle he was pulled over in, got out of his car, and scaled an iron fence at the rear of the property.

He then made his way across the yard and stole a large vege pod valued at $239, as well as a statue of a black cat valued at $329, Snr Sgt Bond said

He then allegedly passed his stolen landscaping goods through the fence to a woman who loaded the stolen items into the vehicle.

The man was arrested, charged with burglary and will appear in court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz