Alleged drink-driver crashes while fleeing 'ghost'

The ghostly appearance of a waving pedestrian spooked an alleged Dunedin drink-driver so much he crashed his car after putting it into reverse to get away from it.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Dunrobin St in Waverley at 4.30am on Sunday after a 24-year-old man reversed his car into a ditch and became stuck.

The man told police he was driving down the road when he saw what he believed to be a ghost waving at him from the roadside.

As a result, he stopped his car and put it in reverse to escape the "ghost", and got stuck in a ditch.

The ‘‘ghost’’ turned out to be a pedestrian waving the man down to ask for a ride, police said.

The man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 593mcg, but has elected to provide a blood sample.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz