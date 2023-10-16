Alleged drink-driver in near-miss with police car

A man was allegedly driving under the influence when he narrowly missed crashing into a police car on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in Prince Albert Rd at 1.15am after it almost crashed into their car.

The officers noticed the car had damage to it showing signs of having recently been involved in a crash.

The 39-year-old driver told police he had crashed into a pole somewhere but could not tell them where.

The man was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

He was showing signs of being impaired so police also took a blood sample to test for drugs. They are still waiting on the results.

Police searched the area but were unable to find any damaged poles.

About an hour earlier, officers saw a red station wagon speeding on Corstorphine Rd.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but the driver accelerated away.

After making some inquiries, police located the vehicle in Dovecote Ave in Corstorphine.

The 24-year-old man driver was disqualified and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

He was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1010mcg.

The man appeared in court on Saturday morning and was charged with drunk driving, driving while disqualified, failure to stop, and dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody until Tuesday.